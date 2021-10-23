Corona New Tips: Earlier than visiting Vaishno Devi, know this new rule, new pointers had been issued

Covid-19 New Tips: The Jammu and Kashmir management has set new pointers for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi temple to stop the unfold of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this fact, if you’re additionally going to consult with Vaishno Devi, then you definately must additionally know this new guiding principle. In keeping with the Jammu and Kashmir management, it is going to be obligatory to turn RT-PCR / speedy antigen take a look at file for arrival within the union territory. This file must no longer be greater than 72 hours previous.Additionally Learn – Mumbai: All processions banned on Eid-e-Milad, most effective two processions allowed to be taken out with 5-5 vans, see pointers

The brand new order issued through the Jammu and Kashmir executive on Friday additional states that most effective the ones pilgrims who don’t display any COVID signs can be allowed to go into the temple. The order undersigned through the Leader Secretary of the UT stated, “The due diligence/SOP of COVID-19 must be strictly adopted.” Additionally Learn – CoronaVirus 3rd Wave: ICMR warns, if negligence, then strict lockdown can be imposed

The order issued additionally states that the brand new order comes after watching that there’s a disproportionate development within the choice of COVID-19 instances within the Union Territory and the present COVID-19 containment measures wish to be persevered in all of the districts. Additionally Learn – Navratri 2021 Tips: Maharashtra executive issued pointers relating to Navratri, Durga Puja, ban on Garba-Dandiya

The state executive has taken this determination in view of the prevention of speedy build up in new instances of corona. If we take a look at the figures, 87 new instances of Kovid-19 have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, and then the entire choice of inflamed other people within the state greater to a few,31,386. On the other hand, no new instances of loss of life because of an infection have been reported all the way through this era.

Officers stated that 4,429 other people have died because of this fatal virus within the Union Territory thus far. Most effective 13 instances have been reported in Jammu department, whilst 74 new instances have been reported in Kashmir department.