Corona overshadowed in Vidhan Sabha session in Madhya Pradesh: 5 MLAs, 10 employees and officials vulnerable to infection

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Assembly session is under threat of Corona Virus. Legislators, from officials to legislators to the Legislative Assembly, have become infected with Corona. So far, around 80 people have been corona infected. Today, out of 20 MLAs, corona test report of 5 MLAs has come positive.

Corona crisis in Madhya Pradesh is on the assembly session. In the test of 20 MLAs, the report of five MLAs is positive because of the positive results. The entire family of one of these MLAs is vulnerable to Corona. Along with this, the officials arranging the meeting of MLAs have also got corona. Many officials have been found corona infected.

At the same time, the assembly staff from Corona are also not untouched. 10 more employees have been found infected with corona. So far 61 employees have been found corona infected. The legislative staff often comes in contact with MLAs and leaders. Today all party meeting is also to be held. It is being told that the legislators will get admission in the assembly only after they conduct a corona investigation and bring a negative report with them. Without negative report no one will get admission in the assembly.