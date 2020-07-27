Corona patients exceed 56 thousand in Gujarat, over 23 deaths so far

Ahmedabad: In Gujarat, 1,052 new cases of corona virus infection were reported, after which the total number of infections in the state increased to 56,874 and 22 more patients died due to the epidemic. The health department said that with the death of 22 patients from Kovid-19, the number of dead has increased to 2,348. Also Read – Number of corona infected reached nearly 4 lakhs in Maharashtra, 227 people died in 24 hours

According to the department, 1,015 patients of Kovid-19 were cured across the state. So far, 41,380 patients of Kovid-19 have been cured in Gujarat. The department said that there are 13,146 patients undergoing treatment in the state out of which 81 are critical. 258 new cases were reported in Surat, which is the highest in the state, followed by 184 cases from Ahmedabad. In Surat district, the number of corona virus cases increased to 12,526, while the number of infected in Ahmedabad increased to 25,876. Also Read – In the midst of the pandemic Malaika said- Fear … panic and …

Of the 1,015 patients discharged from hospitals on Monday, 463 are from Ahmedabad, taking the number of people in the district to 20,834. In other districts, 96 new cases have been reported in Vadodara, while 74 in Rajkot, 34 in Gandhinagar, 33 in Bhavnagar, 30 in Surendranagar, 27-27 in Dahod and Patan, 26 in Junagadh, 24 in Bharuch, 22 in Amreli, Cases have been reported from 19-19 in Banaskantha and Valsad, 17 in Mehsana, 16-16 in Gir Somnath, Kheda and Navsari, 12-12 in Anand, Kutch and Panchmahal, 11-11 in Mahisagar and Morbi and 10 in Sabarkantha. Also Read – PM Modi said- India has fewer deaths due to corona virus than other countries, lives being saved by efforts

The department said that the highest number of deaths due to infection in the state occurred in Surat on Monday, where nine deaths occurred, followed by four in Ahmedabad, three in Vadodara, two in Patan and one each in Bhavnagar, Mehsana, Junagadh and Panchmahal. The patient died. In the state, 4,73,299 persons have been kept in isolation. The department said that a total of 6,67,844 samples have been tested so far in the state.