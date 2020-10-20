Corona Patients Garba Video: Patients ‘garba’ at COVID-19 centers, VIDEO viral on social media

Corona Patients Garba Video: Two videos of patients doing ‘garba’ at COVID-19 centers in Mumbai are going viral on social media. However, the Maharashtra government appealed to the people to organize blood donation camps and health camps during Navratri instead of organizing Dandiya. In one of the viral videos, several patients of the Kovid-19 female ward are seen gargling on a film song, wearing masks, along with health workers wearing PPE kits. In this video clip, some female patients have also been seen watching the presentation. Also Read – Top News Of The Day: Corona Overcome! Only 47 thousand new cases and 587 deaths in 24 hours

In another video, some male patients are seen gargling with the health workers wearing PPE kits at ‘Nursing Station 15’. According to some posts on social media, these videos are of Kovid-19 Center of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Goregaon. In this regard, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told that a video featuring Garba presentation is of BMC’s Kovid-19 Center, but the Dean of the Center has told them that they did not organize it. Also Read – World Coronavirus Updates: Worldwide corona infection cases cross 40 million, 11 lakh have died so far

#WATCH Maharashtra: Patients perform ‘Garba’ with health workers at the Nesco # COVID19 Center in Goregaon, Mumbai. (19.10.20) pic.twitter.com/14AkyeBzpX Also Read – PM Modi said- India first imposed lockdown so there is a decrease in cases of taxation coming – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Chahal said that the Dean of the Center also told him that the patients were celebrating themselves with the health workers and they were feeling happy and good. He was quoted by Dean as saying, “Because of the pleasure in doing this, the doctors at the center gave him permission.”

Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities of Kovid-19 in the country and till date there have been around 2.43 lakh cases of infection and 9,700 people have died due to infection. The Maharashtra government last month appealed to the people to celebrate the festival of Navratri and Dussehra with simplicity in view of the epidemic.

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam.

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy # COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO – Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

On the other hand, a doctor from Assam performed a bang dance on the song ‘Ghungroo’ from the movie ‘War’. This video is also going viral on social media. In this video, Doctor Arup Senapati is seen in PPE Kit and can be seen dancing to the song (PPE Kit Doctor Dances).

(Input: ANI, language)