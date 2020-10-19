Corona patients number two and a half million in Bihar, death toll crosses one thousand

Corona Virus in Bihar: After the arrival of 912 new patients of Corona in Bihar on Monday, the number of Kovid-19 patients in the state has reached 2,05,124. So far 1,93,789 people have become healthy in the state. The recovery rate is more than 94 percent, while the death toll has crossed one thousand. A Bihar Health Department official said on Monday that 912 new cases were reported in the state during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of corona patients in the state to 2,05,124. Also Read – Durga Pooja 2020: The pain of migrant laborers seen in Goddess Durga, praised this idol across the country, which did not even make it news

During the last 24 hours, 1,195 infected have gone back to their homes. A total of 1,93,789 infected people have become healthy in the state so far. The recovery rate of corona infected persons in the state of Bihar is 94.47 percent. Kovid-19 currently has 10,331 active patients in Bihar.

During the last 24 hours, 1,13,725 samples have been tested in the state. During the last 24 hours in the state, 7 corona infected have died. Till date, a total of 1,003 corona-infected people have died. There have been 253 cases of corona in Patna district on Monday. A total of 32,864 people have been found infected in Patna so far.