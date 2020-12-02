Corona patients will be provided care for not wearing masks in this state, government orders from High Court

Corona Virus in Gujarat Latest Updates: Corona Virus has made a comeback in many states once again, making trouble for the country and the world. In cases of corona virus infection, there is a boom again. Gujarat, including Delhi, Maharashtra, is also one of the states where Corona has made a frightening comeback. Many people are still not wearing masks, Gujarat High Court has given a big order for such people. Also Read – Corona Virus Latest Update: More than 36 thousand cases reported in 24 hours in the country, 501 people died

The Gujarat High Court ordered strict action against those not wearing masks and said that those who are negligent should be caught and kept in Covid Care Centers for some time to take care of Corona patients. Go The Gujarat High Court said that this should be done compulsorily and the state government should also issue an order for this at the earliest, so that it should be made compulsory for those who do not wear the mask (Corona Virus Mask).

After this order of Gujarat High Court, it will be difficult for such people who do not apply masks and consider it useless. If caught, they can be sent among corona patients. Let us know that Gujarat is also facing the second-third wave of Corona virus. The situation in Ahmedabad is that night curfew in Ahmedabad has been imposed in the city. So far, more than two lakh Corona cases have been reported in Gujarat. About four thousand people have died of infection. Gujarat is among the states most affected by Corona.