Corona restrictions prolonged until 31 January in West Bengal, 200 visitors allowed within the wedding ceremony

West Bengal, COVID-19 restrictions, कोलकाता: Govt of West Bengal (West Bengal executive) Kovid-19 restrictions issued within the state on Saturday these days (ongoing COVID-19 restrictions) Prolonged until thirty first January on Saturday. Together with this, strictly following the protection laws, the gala's had been allowed to be arranged within the open fields in an excessively restricted approach.

Restrictions, rest measures & advisory as already in power below the Crisis Control Act learn with WB Epidemic Illness, COVID-19 Rules 2020, stand prolonged as much as January 31, 2022: West Bengal executive – ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Most 200 visitors allowed within the wedding ceremony

This data has been given in an reputable order of the state executive. The state executive has additionally given permission for marriage ceremonies. Underneath this, marriage ceremonies may also be arranged with a most of 200 visitors or 50 % of the capability of the marriage venue, whichever is much less. Additionally Learn – Coronavirus Instances in India: 2,68,833 new instances of corona had been reported in an afternoon, such a lot of instances got here in Maharashtra by myself

Permission with following Kovid-19 protocol

The order issued by way of Leader Secretary HK Dwivedi mentioned, “Restrictions and rest measures and advisories had been prolonged until 31/01/2022. Marriage similar purposes shall be held at a time with a most of 200 folks or 50% of the seating capability of the corridor/venue whichever is much less. Following the Kovid-19 protocol, the honest may also be allowed in open areas in an excessively restricted approach.

Many actions strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am

With the exception of for well being, regulation and order, transportation of very important commodities together with agricultural produce, and different emergency services and products, all out of doors actions together with motion of folks and automobiles shall be strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am. District management, police and native officers had been requested to make sure strict compliance of the directions.

Elections to 4 municipal companies in West Bengal postponed until February 12 amid Kovid

The West Bengal Election Fee on Saturday postponed the elections to 4 municipal companies for 3 weeks until February 12 in view of the upward thrust in instances of Kovid-19. In step with a notification issued by way of the State Election Fee (SEC), the elections to Siliguri Municipal Company, Chandranagar Municipal Company, Bidhannagar Municipal Company and Asansol Municipal Company will now be hung on February 12 as an alternative of January 22. It mentioned that the vote casting shall be held from 7 am to five pm. Previous within the day, the state executive had despatched a letter to the SEC, agreeing to reschedule the election dates because of the present pandemic scenario. The Calcutta Prime Court docket had additionally requested the fee to discover the potential for suspending the civic polls by way of 4 to 6 weeks in view of the rise in instances. (enter language)