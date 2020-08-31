Corona rising again in Delhi, increased concern, High Court said- Government should re-strategize

Corona Virus in Delhi: The Delhi High Court termed the increase in Kovid-19 cases in the national capital as “worrisome” and directed the Delhi government to rework the investigation strategy. The High Court asked the Delhi government to set up the Kovid-19 Testing Center at inter-state bus bases like Anand Vihar, Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan within a week to investigate migrant laborers returning to the capital in large numbers from various states To go Also Read – Lockdown in this state till September 30, market, office, train will be closed on these dates, Metro will run from 8

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramaniam Prasad termed the growing cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi as worrying and asked the government to rework the investigation strategy. Meanwhile, the High Court asked the Government of Delhi and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) that when 14,000 RT / PCR tests are allowed, then why are there restrictions on those who conduct the tests at their own cost as per their will Want to

On this, senior scientist of ICMR, Dr. Nivedita Gupta said that this was a consultation and if the state wishes, they can increase the number of investigations according to the situation, they have no problem in this. The court was told that a second sero survey has been done in Delhi and its report is yet to be received by the Delhi government.

After studying the report of the first sero survey, the court said that a large population of Delhi has shown symptomatic infection and due to this population, the disease is spreading silently. The court asked the Delhi government to file a status report with analysis of the second sero survey. The next hearing in the case will be held on September 8. The court was hearing the public interest litigation filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra.