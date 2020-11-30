Corona RT-PCR test cost in Delhi: Kejriwal government’s big decision, Corona will now be in Delhi not Rs 2,400 but Rs 800

Corona RT-PCR test cost in Delhi: Taking a big decision, Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government has said that now the RT-PCR test of Corona in the national capital will be for just Rs 800 (rt pcr test delhi cost). Earlier, Rs 2,400 had to be paid for this investigation. The AAP government said that the price of RT-PCR test in Delhi has been reduced from Rs 2,400 to Rs 800. Also Read – Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar meet at BJP President JP Nadda’s residence

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that he has instructed to reduce the fee for RT-PCR investigation to detect Kovid-19 in the national capital. He said that this will help people going to private laboratories for Kovid-19 examination.

Currently, the fee for RT-PCR testing in private laboratories is Rs 2,400.

Kejriwal tweeted, "I have instructed to reduce the rates of RT-PCR investigation in Delhi. In government establishments, this test is being done free of charge, but it will benefit those who go to the private lab for testing. "Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said in response to the Chief Minister's tweet that the order in this regard is immediate Will be issued.

Explain that before Delhi, the RT-PCR method of infection with corona virus in private laboratories in Rajasthan will now be investigated for Rs 800 instead of Rs 1200. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced this on Saturday.