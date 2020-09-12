Corona rules in Delhi Metro ignored expensive, flying squad caught more than 90 passengers and …

The services of Delhi Metro have started, but people are required to follow the rules while traveling in the metro. Strict action is also being taken against the negligent ones. In this sequence, the investigation campaign was conducted through Flying Squad. Under this campaign, it has been seen inside the metro whether passengers are following the rules in the metro. Also Read – Delhi Metro: Delhi Metro will run on old times from today, know the time table and this important information before traveling …

However, through flying squads, 92 passengers were caught flouting rules in the Delhi Metro. At the same time, fines were also collected from all these passengers. DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal said, 'Flying squads told more than 150 passengers about the rules and left them understood.'

He told, '92 passengers were also fined Rs 200 under section 59 of the Delhi Metro Operation and Management Act. Flying squads caught all these people flaunting the rules inside the metro. "Actually, commuters in the Delhi Metro are required to put on masks and maintain proper distance. Strict action is being taken by those who do not do so on behalf of Delhi Metro.

Let us know that the metro, which was closed during the Corona epidemic, has been started phase wise from 7 September. On 7 September, ie, on the first day, the service was started on the Yellow Line (Huda City Center-Samaypur Badli). After this, on September 9, the metro service was restored on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector-21-Noida Electronic City / Vaishali). After this, on 10 September, service was started on the Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal), Green Line (Kirti Nagar-Inderlok) and Violet Line (Kashmiri Gate-Raja Nahar Singh Marg). During this time, Metro was served from 7 am to 11 pm and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

