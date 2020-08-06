Corona: Shyamal Chakraborty, senior leader of Communist Party of Marxist, died for several days

Kolkata: Senior Marxist Communist Party (CPI-M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty died in a private hospital. He was suffering from Corona virus. He was hospitalized on 29 July. He was put on ventilator due to shortness of breath. His health started deteriorating from Sunday night, when he was immediately put on life support. He was first admitted to a private hospital in Uladanga, later taken to a private hospital near EM Bypass, where he breathed his last. Also Read – Corona cases in Gujarat cross 66,000, death toll rises to 2,557

Sources in the hospital said that the next day after being admitted, his condition improved slightly, but his condition deteriorated again. There was no effect of treatment. He breathed his last at 1.45 minutes on Thursday. Also Read – Corona: Now paper tickets will not be available in Delhi buses, e-ticketing will be done through mobile

Trinamool Congress general secretary and West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee expressed deep condolences to the family of Chakraborty. He said, “We are feeling very bad with the death of Shyamal Da. He was the leader of the public. He continued to represent the working class for a lifetime. He was an honest politician. They had a different ideology, but it never affected our personal relationship. ” Also Read – Bhai Ibrahim pushed Sara Ali Khan in swimming pool on Raksha Bandhan..and then what happened ….

Senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan said, “This is a huge loss for West Bengal politics. He was an influential speaker. I have known him since the time of student politics. He used to be the Secretary of State of SFI. I was deeply saddened by his death. ” CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “For us this is an irreparable loss.” We tried hard, but could not save Shyamal Da. “