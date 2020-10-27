Corona speed slows in country, lowest number of new cases come out after July, figure crosses 79 lakh

Coronavirus India Updates: Corona’s havoc is seen in the country. Although more than 79 lakh people have been infected with the Corona virus in India so far, more than 1 lakh 19 thousand have died. Along with this, the number of people recovering from this deadly disease is also increasing continuously. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday morning, 36 thousand 469 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and during this time 488 people have become victims of this deadly virus. Also Read – Loan Moratorium Cashback: Those who pay EMI during lockdown will get cashback till November 5! Know which people will benefit

With 36,469 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,46,429. With 488 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,19,502. Total active cases are 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 in last 24 hrs Total cured cases are 72,01,070 with 63,842 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/YYENxUZlay – ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Let it be said that this is the first time in the last few months (after July) that the number of infected has come down to less than 40 thousand and the death toll has been below 500 for the second consecutive day. A day earlier, on Monday, 480 people lost their lives.

With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 79,46,429 in the country, while 1,19,502 people have died so far. At present, there are 6,25,857 active cases in India, while 6,25,857 people have been cured after treatment. In the last 24 hours, 63,842 people have recovered from this disease. Let us know that the number of new cases coming daily for the last several days is less than the patients recovering. Due to this, there has been a decrease in active cases.