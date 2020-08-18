Corona spoiled Delhi Metro’s financial condition, drastic reduction in employee’s allowances

New Delhi: Due to Corona virus infection, Delhi Metro (Delhi metro) is closed from the end of March. In August, the operation of metro trains has stopped for more than 4 months. In such a situation, the financial condition of Delhi Metro has also gone awry due to Corona virus. Due to this, on Tuesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to cut the allowances of the employees drastically. Also Read – Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner, will hold the post of Vice President in Asian Development Bank

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued a notice saying that it has been decided to cut the facilities and allowances by 50 percent due to the stagnation of the Delhi Metro for several months. He said that his financial condition has been adversely affected due to the shutdown of the operation of metro services. Also Read – Jammu Kashmir: Terrorists target CRPF bunker in Kulgam, second consecutive attack in one day

The Metro Rail Corporation said, “In view of the unfavorable financial situation due to the closure of metro services, perks & allowances have been reduced by 50% since August 2020. This will be effective from August 2020. Allowance will be available at 15.75 percent of basic pay. That is, in August salary, allowances will be payable at the rate of 15.75% of the basic salary. Also Read – Rakesh Asthana, former Special Director of CBI appointed as new DG of BSF

Apart from this, Metro has also banned the facility of taking advance payment for many important tasks.