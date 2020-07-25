Corona spreading rapidly in Bihar, more than 5 thousand cases only in Patna

In the last 24 hours in Bihar, 221 new cases of corona virus infection were reported and nine people died. At the same time, after 1,800 new cases were reported, the total number of infected people in the state increased to 33,511. Also Read – Corona in Madhya Pradesh: Corona clouds becoming darker in MP, 736 new cases, total 2,839 containment zones in the state

According to the Bulletin of the Health Department, two people each died in Muzaffarpur and Rohtas, one each in Patna, Nalanda, West Champaran and Supaul. In Supaul, the person died before the infection. In all 38 districts of the state, people have died due to infection.

Patna has become the first district in the state where infection cases have crossed 5,000.

The total number of infected in Patna is 5,347. At the same time, the number of infected in the state increased to 33,511. A total of 1,869 patients are being treated in Patna while 10,458 patients are being treated in the entire state.

In other highly affected district Bhagalpur, 2,023 cases, Muzaffarpur 1,514 cases, Gaya 1,336, Rohtas 1,257, Begusarai 1,221, Siwan 1,204 and Nalanda 1,200 cases.