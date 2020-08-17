Corona Test in India: Ministry of Health released corona data, number of tests of Kovid-19 samples exceeded three crore

new Delhi: More than three crore samples have been tested in the country to detect Kovid-19. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that till August 16, a total of 3,00,41,400 samples were tested, of which 7,31,697 samples were tested on Sunday. The Ministry of Health tweeted on Monday, “India has completed the examination of more than three crore samples, keeping in mind the timely and intensive investigation.” Also Read – Bihar Lockdown Extension News: Lockdown extended till 6 September in Bihar, strictness will be applicable in the content zones

The number of Kovid-19 samples tested in the country crossed the figure of 10 million on July 6, while the Corona Virus test on August 2 crossed 20 million.

Starting from a laboratory at the National Institute of Virology, Pune, the ICMR started testing in 100 laboratories till the lockdown took place. On 23 June he recognized the 1000th Testing Laboratory. According to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, there are a total of 1,470 laboratories in the country, including government and private, for testing Kovid-19.

The number of total infected on Monday increased to 26,47,663 on Monday after 57,981 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the country. At the same time, after the death of 941 more people due to infection, the death toll crossed 50 thousand.

According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry at eight o’clock in the morning, 19,19,842 people have been free of infection so far, which has led to the rate of 72.51 percent patients recovering from the corona virus in the country.

