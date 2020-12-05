Corona Test Price: Will Corona check money back? The case reached the Supreme Court

Corona Test Price: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday requesting that the refund of the “exorbitant” funds taken by private laboratories and hospitals for conducting RT-PCR tests to detect Kovid-19 For the sake of this, instructions should be given to the center. Also Read – 3,419 new cases of corona virus infection in Delhi, infection rate reduced to 4.2 percent

Advocate and BJP leader Ajay Aggarwal has filed the interim application in his pending PIL. In the petition, he had requested for fixing the maximum value of RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) probe across India at Rs 400, as done by Odisha.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian issued a notice to the Union Health Ministry on 24 November on Agrawal's PIL and sought his reply within two weeks.

The new petition states that various hospitals and laboratories are charging Rs 4,500 for testing, while the actual cost including the test kit was Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 and even now, “excessive” charges are being charged in various states. .

It states that excessive money being taken from the people is nothing but extortion and that the responsible persons should be punished and the amount which is being charged more than the fixed rates should be returned as soon as possible.

The petition states that Odisha has fixed the maximum rate for RT-PCR testing at Rs 400 after examining and analyzing all aspects.