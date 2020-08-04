Corona testing in India crosses 2 crores, Health Ministry said – double the number of people recovering in the country from active cases

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has said on Tuesday that more than 2 crore tests of corona have been conducted in the country. Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary in the Ministry of Health, said in the press conference, “We have done 2 crore tests so far in India. In the last 24 hours, we have done 6,60,000 tests across the country. The number of people recovered in the country is double the active cases. ” Also Read – Covid-19: 805 new cases of corona were reported in Delhi, death toll increased to 4021

He said that the death rate due to corona is the lowest since March 25, which is now 2.10%. The Ministry of Health stated that the number of tests per million of the country is 15,119. On the other hand, the number of tests per million of Goa is 84000, Delhi’s 57000, Tripura’s 40000, Jammu and Kashmir’s 38000, Tamil Nadu’s 35000. Also Read – Unlock 3: Government issued guidelines for opening gym and yoga center, these rules have to be followed

