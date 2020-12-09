Corona: The number of patients being treated for the third consecutive day in the country is less than 4 lakhs, the cure rate is 94.66 percent

Corona Virus in India: The country had the lowest number of cases in one month in five months, but today again corona cases have increased. In the last 24 hours, more than 32 thousand cases of Corona virus have been reported. With this, the number of corona infected in the country has crossed 97.35 lakh. While more than 92 lakh people have recovered. The recovery rate of patients in the country increased to 94.66 percent. Also Read – Supreme Court said – Posters should not be placed outside the house to tell if a corona is infected

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health, after 32,080 new cases of Kovid-19 came out, the infection cases in the country increased to 97,35,850. At the same time, after the death of 402 more people, the death toll increased to 1,41,360. According to the data, with the total recovery of 92,15,581 people in the country, the rate of recovery of patients has been 94.66 percent. At the same time, the death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.45 percent. Also Read – America: Newly elected President Biden’s big resolution against Corona, 100 million people will be vaccinated in 100 days

The number of people under treatment in the country for three consecutive days is less than four lakhs. Currently, 3,78,909 people are being treated for Corona virus infection, which is 3.89 percent of the total cases. In India, the number of infected had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. At the same time, the total cases had crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October and 90 lakh on 20 November. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), till December 8, 14,98,36,767 samples were tested for Kovid-19, out of which 10,22,712 samples were tested on Tuesday. Also Read – Beware of getting corona virus free! Antibody level drops rapidly