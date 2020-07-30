Corona threat on Ram temple Bhoomi pujan, 16 policemen including chief priest Kovid-19 positive

new Delhi: Millions of people, including India, had been waiting for years to see when the construction of the Ram temple would begin. Now that moment has come very close. But when all the difficulties were chased away and paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple, now it seems that the corona virus has caused some hiccup. Today such a news came out from Ayodhya which has definitely caused some concern in the mind. The main priest of the Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi temple, Pradeep Das, has been found corona positive. Along with this, 16 policemen deployed in the security of the temple complex have also been found infected with Corona. Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Ayodhya being decorated for Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan, Ramayana characters will be seen on the walls, see photos

Ram Mandir risk of corona virus at the ground breaking ceremony

Let us know that the program of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan is scheduled on August 5 and Prime Minister Modi is coming to attend it. Bhoomi Poojan will be done with his hands. Due to Corona virus, only 200 people have been invited to this program, but now the administration has been stirred by the news that the temple priests and police personnel were found to be Corona infected. The administration has started collecting information about who all these people came in contact with.

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

Along with the chief priest, four other priests also live in the service of Lord Rama. Now after Pradeep Das is found to be corona positive, all the priests will be subjected to corona test. Priest Pradeep Das has been quarantined home after being found Corona positive, along with 16 police personnel have also been quarantined.