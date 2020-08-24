Corona to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, tweeted information

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also been hit by the corona virus. CM himself gave information by tweeting on Monday evening. The Chief Minister said that those who have met him in the recent past should get their Kovid test done. He wrote, “Today my novel corona virus was tested. My test report is positive. I appeal to all colleagues and colleagues that whoever came in contact with me in the last week should get themselves tested. I will request my close ones to go to the quarantine immediately. ” Also Read – New President of Congress Party will be elected in 6 months, currently will be in command of Sonia Gandhi

Let us know that two days before the commencement of the monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the corona virus infection was confirmed on Monday in the investigation of Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs. State Home and Health Minister Anil Vij gave this information. Officials said that the infection has also been confirmed in six assembly members.

Vij said, "The investigation of Assembly Speaker (Gupta) and MLAs Aseem Goyal and Ram Kumar has confirmed corona virus infection." Gupta represents Panchkula assembly constituency, Goyal is MLA from Ambala city and Kumar from Indri. In the absence of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa will preside over the House.

Earlier in the day, Gupta tweeted that he had a corona virus test on Sunday, which confirmed the infection. He said that he is feeling fine and on the advice of doctors, he is living separately in the house. Gupta has recently asked the people in contact to conduct their investigation and live in seclusion.