Corona uncontrollable again in Delhi, CM Kejriwal convenes high-level meeting, may announce several

new Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting in the capital due to rising cases of corona epidemic once again. According to the news, Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other high-level officials will attend this meeting. Let me tell you that 1,544 corona infection cases have been reported in one day in Delhi today. At the same time 17 people have died. The number of active cases of infected in Delhi has reached 11,998. Also Read – England vs Pakistan 3rd Test: England won the Test series against Pakistan after 10 years, Anderson set a record

Please tell that after about a month, there has been an increase in the corona cases again in the capital Delhi. In such a situation, it is being speculated that the corona in Delhi may increase once again and its speed may be uncontrollable. In such a situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting so that the growing cases of Corona can be tightened. Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus Update: CM Kejriwal convenes an emergency meeting regarding the growing cases of Corona in Delhi

Tell that in this regard, PM Narendra Modi has also praised the Delhi model. At the same time, Kejriwal has also been praising the Delhi model. At the same time, AIIMS Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava also said that after the lifting of the restrictions, the movement of people will start increasing. In this case, speeding in corona cases is common. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: Number Of Corona Infections Across 32 Lakhs, More Than Thousand Killed In 24 Hours