Corona under-treatment patients in India reduced by three lakhs, recovery rate more than 95%

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates: According to the Union Ministry of Health, the number of patients under treatment of Kovid-19 in the country has come down to less than three lakhs, which is the lowest in 163 days and it is just 2.90 percent of the total infected. The ministry said that the number of infected people being treated for Kovid-19 is 2,92,518. Earlier on July 12, the number of patients under treatment was less than three lakhs. The figure then was 2,92,258.

Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that in the last 7 weeks, there has been a decrease in new daily cases on an average. He said that the recovery rate in India is more than 95%.

In the press conference, the Health Ministry said that 57% of cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Kerala. UP, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Maharashtra recorded 61% deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said that the new type of COVID19 has seen the potential for rapid spread in the United Kingdom. This mutation is not affecting the severity of the disease. Nor has any new fact been seen in the figures of deaths due to this. He said that there is no reason to worry, there is no need to panic, we just need to be cautious.