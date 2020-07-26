Corona: UP, Bihar worst in Kovid reporting across India, these states best

new Delhi: Researchers at Stanford University have said in a study that Karnataka has done a good job in reporting Kovid-19 data. At the same time, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have the worst place in this country. The study published in the preprint repository ‘MidResive’ found variation in quality data reporting of Corona throughout India. According to the researchers, transparent and accessible reporting is very important for public health efforts. Also Read – Total lockdown in this district of Madhya Pradesh for 6 days, know what will remain closed

Researchers at the US-based Stanford University reported, "We offered an overall assessment of the COVID-19 data reporting done by Indian states and union territories." "The assessment indicates public health efforts in India and adherence to the guidelines of epidemic data reporting by governments," he said. To find out the facts, the research team prepared a semi-quantitative framework to ascertain the quality of the Kovid-19 test conducted by states and union territories.

This framework covered four main aspects of public health data reporting. The research team then tested it on the basis of availability, accessibility, exclusivity, and confidentiality, and between May 19 and June 1, the researchers ascertained the quality of corona data reporting done by 29 states.

According to the researchers, “Our results indicate a huge disparity in the quality of Kovid-19 data reporting done by state governments in India.” The study showed that there is a huge difference between 0.61 (good) in Karnataka and 0.0 (poor) in Uttar Pradesh in CDRS.

In addition, researchers found that Punjab and Chandigarh shared the identities of people living in Quarantine on official websites on their official websites, which led to an infringement of public privacy. According to the study, inequality in CDRS in states highlights three important findings at the national, state and individual levels.

At the national level, the study reveals a lack of an integrated framework in terms of reporting Kovid-19 data. It also reveals that a central agency is needed to monitor or audit the quality of data reporting done by states. According to the research, without a unified framework, it is difficult to take data from other states, seek opinions from them and coordinate a nationwide response to the epidemic. The researcher wrote, “Coordination between states is very important, because more people will have to move between states in the coming time.”