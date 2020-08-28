Corona Update: Chhattisgarh 1,108 people engulfed by Corona, 14 killed, infected figures cross 25 thousand

Raipur: During the last 24 hours in Chhattisgarh, 1,108 more people were confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus. With this, the total number of Kovid-19 patients in the state has increased to 25,658. On Thursday, 462 people in the state were discharged from hospitals after becoming infection free. At the same time 14 people including a doctor have been killed due to infection. Also Read – Deoghar Mandir: Due to Corona, the doors of Baba Baidyanath temple opened in Devghar, devotees visited

State Health Department officials said on Thursday that there were 1,108 cases of infection today. These include 380 from Raipur, 186 from Durg, 55 from Raigad, 53 from Rajnandgaon, 51 from Bilaspur, 50 from Sarguja, 47 from Bastar, 38 from Balodabazar, 34 from Kanker, 28 from Dantewada, 24 from Mahasamund, 22 from Sujarpur, Bijapur 20 from, 19 from Korea, 17 from Sukma, 16 from Mungeli, 15 from Janjgir-Champa, 14 from Dhamtari, 11 from Kabirdham, six from Balrampur, five each from Balod, Jashpur and Narayanpur, three from Kondagaon, three from other states. Two more cases have come to light from Gariaband and Korba.

Officials said that 14 people, including a doctor, have been reported dead in Chhattisgarh during the last 24 hours. He told that 35-year-old doctor resident of Kharsia in Raigad district was working in Kovid Hospital in Bijapur district. The doctors were in home isolation and were found dead in the house on Tuesday night. He was later confirmed to be infected with the Corona virus.

Officials said that 5,33,691 samples have been tested so far in Chhattisgarh. Of these, 25,658 people have been confirmed infected. 14,607 patients have become infection free after treatment, 10,806 patients are under treatment in the state. 245 people have died due to Corona virus infection in the state.

The maximum number of 9,116 people in Raipur district of the state has been confirmed to be infected with the corona virus. In the district, 133 people have died due to corona virus.