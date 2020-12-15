Corona vaccination can begin any day in India, Center sends all necessary items to states

Corona vaccination in India Date: Recently, the Central Government issued guidelines for Kovid-19 vaccination. Under this, 100-200 people will be vaccinated in each session in a day. After giving the vaccine, it will be monitored for 30 minutes. Only one person will be allowed at the vaccination site at a time. Also Read – Doctors engaged in ‘Corona’s Duty’ to be discharged? Supreme court gave this instruction to the central government

In this sense, vaccination of corona in India can begin at any time. On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said that all the necessary goods have been sent to the states for the corona vaccine in India.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health, told the press conference of the Ministry that the use of 29000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators in the vaccination of Corona Will be done. He informed that all these devices have been delivered to the state governments from the Center.

According to the guidelines issued to the states recently, the Kovid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-Win) system will be used to locate the beneficiaries listed for vaccination. In the place where vaccination will take place, only those already registered in priority will be vaccinated and there will be no facility to register at that place.