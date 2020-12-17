Corona Vaccination in UP: Preparation for first stage vaccination complete, more than 1 lakh 20 thousand liter vaccine can be stored

Lucknow: In the wake of Corona vaccination in Uttar Pradesh, all the arrangements for the first phase have been made. According to the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to complete the preparations by December 15, the Health Department officials have planned to vaccinate in three phases. Initially, Kovid will be vaccinated in three phases in the state. Under which in the first phase, vaccination of doctors and paramedical staff of government and private hospitals will be done in hospitals. In the second phase, after the municipal corporation, military and police personnel, people above 50 years will be vaccinated in the third phase. Also Read – Coronavirus: French President Emmanuel Macron in the grip of Corona virus

In the first phase, under the vaccination arrangements at the state level, on the one hand, maintenance of corona vaccine, deep freezer, cold box, vaccine carrier has been arranged till December 15 on the other side, on the other hand, the first level of vaccination to trainers at the state level Training has also been given. Also Read – US newly elected president Biden and Pence will soon be vaccinated by Kovid-19

In the first phase, arrangements have been made for the first time to vaccinate health workers in hospitals, under which the details of doctors and paramedical staff of government and non-government hospitals have been collected. Also Read – Year Ender 2020: From Corona to the foundation stone of Ram Mandir, the year 2020 will be in your mind for these top 20 big events. Google Search

Director General of Health DS Negi told that only after getting vaccinated to the health workers, the health workers who vaccinated the people of them will be identified. Arrangements have been made to keep 1 lakh 23 thousand liter vaccine in the state.

Dr. Manoj Shukla, GM (Vaccination) of National Health Mission (NHM) UP, said that cold chain points have been prepared in each district. So far, data of five lakh health workers has been uploaded in government and non-government hospitals. In 22 districts, rooms are being built to hold the vaccine. We are arranging to keep 2.03 lakh liters of vaccine in the state.

Till now, vaccination training has been given to the trainers at the state level. Now, in the first phase, training will be given to health workers vaccinating Kovid at district level. In various districts of the state, trainers will give training to corona vaccination to health workers who are vaccinated at the district level. Under which they will be given all the information related to corona vaccination including vaccination.