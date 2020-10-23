Entertainment

‘Corona vaccine’ causing ruckus in Bihar elections: Shiv Sena said – vote me ….. see VIDEO

October 23, 2020
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The BJP on Thursday released its Election Manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections, in which the party has made 11 promises to the people of Bihar. There has been a ruckus about one of these promises. BJP has promised to give free coronavirus vaccine to everyone in Bihar after victory in elections. Questions have been raised about the BJP’s promise to use the vaccine for political agenda. Also Read – PM Modi Rally in Bihar Today Live Update: PM Modi’s entry in Bihar’s election summer, first meeting to be held shortly

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena said this Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi will roar in two rallies in Bihar today, will also be on stage

Opposition parties are constantly attacking BJP’s announcement of providing Corona vaccine for free in Bihar. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has taunted that earlier when we were children there was a declaration, ‘You give me blood, I will give you freedom’ Now I am looking at a new announcement, ‘You vote me, we will give you the vaccine’ Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi has 3 rallies in Bihar today, Nitish will also accompany

Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav said- this is wrong

On BJP’s announcement of providing corona vaccine for free in Bihar, Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav said that the way the vaccine has been spoken by the BJP is wrong, the Election Commission should take cognizance of it. Will vaccine be available in Bihar only, vaccine will not be available in the country.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said – these people are afraid

Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that healthcare should become an important priority in this Mahakal era. Our government is being formed in Bihar, when the corona vaccine is formed, then the Bihar government will cooperate with the central government and provide the vaccine free to the people suffering from corona in Bihar.

Please tell that in India In the last 24 hours # COVID19 54,366 new cases were reported, total cases being 77,61,312. After 690 new deaths, the total deaths increased to 1,17,306. The total active cases increased to 6,95,509 after a decrease of 20,303 in the last 24 hours. Cases with 73,979 new discharges were cured at 69,48,497.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that the overall positivity rate of corona virus in India is 7.81% and daily positivity rate is 3.8%. Many states / union territories have positive rates higher than the national average.

