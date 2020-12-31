Corona Vaccine Dry Run State Alert: From January 2, Corona Vaccine To Be Dry Run, Helpline Number 104 Released

Corona Vaccine Dry Run State Alert: You will not have to wait long for the Corona vaccine in India. An important decision has been taken in the high-level meeting of the Health Ministry on Thursday. There will be a dry run of the Corona vaccine on January 2 in all states of the country. For this, training has been given to 96 thousand doctors. Helpline number 104 has been issued for this. The central government has instructed all states to remain alert for this. Also Read – Vaccine to be given soon in India; Corona vaccination dry run completed in 4 states

Today, PM Modi also while addressing the foundation stone program of AIIMS Hospital in Rajkot said that preparations for the corona vaccine in the country are in their final stages, soon the world's largest corona vaccination program will be started. PM Modi said that people will get information related to the vaccine only on their phones.

Dry run has been done in four states so far

Till now such a dry run was done in 4 states of the country. Which was done in Punjab, Assam, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. During this period, the entire system was adopted online in Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar of Punjab. From storage of the vaccine to giving information to the people, the process was followed online. In other states, the same process was adopted on December 28, 29, which has yielded good results.

What is dry run

In the dry run, the states will have to identify their two cities and in these two cities, the entire process of reaching the vaccine city, going to the hospital, calling people, then giving doses will be followed as if the vaccination is taking place.

Along with this, the Covin mobile app that the government has made regarding the Corona vaccine will also be tried. SMS will be sent to those who are required to be vaccinated during the dry run. After that, from officers to health workers will work on vaccination.

It mainly examines the preparation, distribution, and vaccination of the vaccine. Which are being done in large government hospitals or elsewhere in the city.

According to the information received, the government has already ordered the purchase of about 83 crore syringes. In addition, tenders have also been invited for about 35 crore syringes. They will be used for covid vaccination.