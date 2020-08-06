Corona Vaccine Good News! Corona vaccine, making this Indian company, the first phase was successful, the second phase starts today

Coronavirus vaccine latest news today: Millions of people have lost their lives in India and all over the world from Corona so far, and everyone’s eyes are only on the Corona vaccine running in the countries of the eye. Research work is currently underway for the vaccine of Kovid-19 in many countries including America, Russia, Australia, China. In India also, work is going on regarding the corona vaccine. Meanwhile, good news has come out from a company working on a vaccine. Also Read – Demand for more than 10 lakh packets for coronil from Patanjali Ayurved every day: Baba Ramdev

The pharmaceutical company of India, Zydus Cadila, is currently working on the Corona vaccine. The company is on a trial phase of the vaccine and it has been reported on behalf of the company that Zydus Cadila is currently working on a plasmid GNA vaccine 'ZyCoV-D' for Corona and its first trial is complete. Has been successful with. According to the company, the people who were vaccinated for the first trial have improved health. Now the company will start the second phase of clinical trial of ZyCoV-D from today i.e. August 6.

Two days ago, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research Balram Bhargava had told that Zydus Cadila has completed the first phase of the DNA vaccine trial and 11 have joined the second phase of the trial. At the moment, it has not been told how long it will take in the entire clinical trial and how long the vaccine may come. But it is a great relief that the vaccine undergoing clinical trials is in the right direction.

Let us tell you that now the Controller General of Indian Medicine (DCGI) has approved the Serum Institute of Pune for the second and third phase of the trial of the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine. Let me tell you that clinical trials are going on fast for the Corona vaccine across the world, but the Oxford vaccine is considered to be at the forefront.