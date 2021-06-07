Corona Vaccine: Greater than 31 lakh doses given in an afternoon; General quantity crosses 23.5 crore

New Delhi: The Union Well being Ministry mentioned that greater than 31 lakh doses of corona virus vaccine have been administered on Monday. With this, the whole choice of doses of Kovid vaccine within the nation has crossed 23.59 crore. The ministry mentioned that on Monday 16,07,531 beneficiaries within the age workforce of 18-44 years got the primary dose whilst 68,661 other folks in the similar age workforce got the second one dose. Additionally Learn – To this point 103 other folks have died because of black fungus in Andhra Pradesh, such a lot of instances were reported

The ministry mentioned that 3,02,45,100 other folks of this age workforce were given the primary dose and a pair of,37,107 other folks were given the second one dose within the states and union territories because the get started of the 3rd section of the vaccination marketing campaign on Would possibly 1. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have given the primary dose of COVID vaccine to greater than 10 lakh beneficiaries within the age workforce of 18-44 years, the ministry mentioned.

In keeping with the provisional record of seven pm, a complete of 23.59 crore (23,59,39,165) doses of Kovid vaccines were administered within the nation. Those come with 99,81,949 well being employees who've taken the primary dose and 68,76,906 well being employees who've taken the second one dose. In keeping with the ministry, 1,62,99,343 frontline staff were given the primary dose whilst 86,96,391 such staff were given the second one dose.

He mentioned {that a} general of 31,04,989 doses got on 143 days of vaccination marketing campaign. The overall record for the day might be ready by means of overdue night time.