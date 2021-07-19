Corona vaccine has been administered to 41 crore folks within the nation thus far, the marketing campaign is on: Well being Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Well being Ministry mentioned on Monday that greater than 41 crore doses of anti-Kovid-19 vaccine were given within the nation. The ministry mentioned that consistent with the document until 7 pm, 47,77,697 doses of vaccines got within the nation on Monday.Additionally Learn – Corona Vaccine: Corona vaccine is ready to finish in Delhi, simplest such a lot of doses left

It mentioned that lately 22,38,900 folks within the age crew of 18 to 44 years got the primary dose of the vaccine whilst 1,48,075 folks got the second one dose.

A complete of 12,73,70,809 folks within the age crew of 18 to 44 years were given the primary dose and 50,58,284 folks were given the second one dose for the reason that get started of Segment III of vaccination.