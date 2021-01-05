Corona Vaccine in Bihar News: CM Nitish told- Who will first get Corona vaccine in Bihar

Corona Vaccine In Bihar News: Who will get the first vaccine of Corona in Bihar and when will the vaccination begin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said a big thing about it. Talking to reporters on Tuesday, he has informed that preparations for corona vaccination are going on and first of all healthworkers and people of 50 years of age will be given the corona vaccine. He said that vaccination may take 4 to 5 months. Also Read – Serum and Bharat Biotech end the fight, issued a joint statement – Our vaccines are available for the whole world

Amidst the discussion of the Corona vaccine released across the country, CM Nitish Kumar said that the Bihar government is fully prepared for the vaccine. He said that we have prepared the entire roadmap for vaccination. Now the vaccination will start soon and the vaccine will be given to those who fulfill the condition of priority under the guidelines issued by the central government.

Referring to the controversy arising at the time of lockdown, Nitish Kumar said that rumor is being spread continuously through social media. Wrong things are promoted on social media. The opposite of what is done is visible on social media.

Questioning the opposition, he said that during the lockdown people were coming back to Bihar on foot. At that time the question was also raised on not sending the car to the people, while the truth is that Bihar has followed the central government’s guidelines properly and acted accordingly.

Nitish Kumar said that we talked about changing the guidelines and when the train started, 22 lakh people returned to Bihar. He said that all the people who returned during the lockdown in Bihar were well taken care of. The government has spent around 5500 per person in 14 days.

Referring to water life greenery, Nitish Kumar said that the poor living on ponds and rivers will be shifted to other places. Also, people who are from poor families will also be given money for displacement.