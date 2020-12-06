Corona vaccine in Gujarat News: These people will first get Corona vaccine in Gujarat, Chief Minister told four steps

Corona vaccine in Gujarat News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave information about the ‘Made in India’ corona vaccine in an all-party meeting on Friday and said that the corona vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks. PM Modi said that the vaccination campaign will start in the country as soon as scientists get the green signal. In view of this, all the states have started preparations for applying corona vaccine to their people. Also Read – Gold Price Today 6 December 2020: Gold is cheap again, know what is the price of 10 grams of gold in your market …

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has started preparations for the corona vaccine. He has said that the Coronai vaccine will be installed in four phases in the state. In the first phase, the healthcare workers will be given the Corona vaccine.

CM Vijay Rupani of Gujarat said, "We will put COVID19 vaccine in 4 stages. Healthcare workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, corona warriors in the second phase, people above 50 years of age in the third phase and corona vaccine in the fourth phase.

The Chief Minister said, “For this we are building a database and working on the infrastructure for storage and transport of vaccines.”

Please tell that 1,514 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Gujarat on Saturday, after which the total number of cases of infection increased to 2,17,333. The state health department gave this information. It was told by the department that 15 more patients died from Kovid-19.

So far, 4,064 patients have died due to the epidemic in the state. According to a release issued by the department, 1,535 patients were cured during this period. So far 1,98,527 patients have been cured in Gujarat. A total of 69,668 samples were tested in the state in the last twenty four hours. So far 81,72,380 samples have been tested.