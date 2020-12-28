Corona Vaccine in India: 40-50 million doses of covicillin vaccine ready in India, now awaiting government approval

corona vaccine in india latest updates in hind: 40-50 million doses of the corona vaccine in india are ready, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca in India. Now the company making the vaccine is awaiting the approval of the Government of India. This information was given by the CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawala on Monday. Also Read – Historic day in the fight against the virus, Corona vaccination started in these countries

It is noteworthy that the Oxford vaccine has an agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) of India and is expected to be approved in Britain before Thursday, after which the immunization of the most vulnerable sections will accelerate.

Regarding this, CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawala said, "We have 40-50 million doses of Covishield. Once we get regulatory approval in a few days, it is up to the government to decide how much dose they can take and how fast. We will produce around 300 million doses by July 2021."

Adar Poonawala said that India is a part of COVAX. So we will continue to give 50% of what we make to India and the rest to COVAX. India has such a large population that we will probably give those 50 million doses to India first. ”

Adar Poonawala said that in the first six months of 2021, there will be a shortage of vaccines globally. We cannot do anything about this. But we will see comfort in it by August-September 2021 as other vaccines will also be able to supply. Adar, Serum Institute of India

Let us know that the Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied for the emergency use of the first Made in India Kovid-19 Vaccine Kovishield. SII CEO Adar Poonawala said in a tweet, “As promised, before the end of 2020, Serum Institute India has applied for emergency use permission for the first Made-in-India vaccine cowshield. This will save the lives of countless people and I thank the Government of India and Narendra Modi for their invaluable support. “

What is COVAX?

Kovacs are a group of countries. How can poor countries also get a chance to get the vaccine, Kovacs proposed a solution. Kovacs was founded by CEPI, GAVI, and the World Health Organization. The aim is to speed up the research and production of the Corona vaccine and ensure that all member countries get the vaccine properly. China joined Kovacs on 8 October, the largest economic power involved.