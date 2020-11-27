Corona Vaccine in India Latest Updates: What is the condition of Corona vaccine in India? Tomorrow PM will see himself in three cities

Corona vaccine in India Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit three cities on Saturday to review the progress of Corona vaccine in India. The Prime Minister’s office gave information about this. Also Read – No government in the world can stop farmers, Modi government will have to withdraw black laws: Rahul Gandhi

The PMO tweeted saying, "Tomorrow PM Modi will visit 3 cities to personally review the vaccine's development and manufacturing process. He will visit Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune. "

The Prime Minister's Office said that India has entered the decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19. The PMO said that in view of this, PM Narendra Modi will go to these facilities and discuss with scientists that will help them get the first view of the preparations, challenges and roadmap of India's efforts to immunize its citizens. "

Earlier, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the flagship drug company ‘Zydus Cadla’ plant near Ahmedabad on Saturday and get information about the Kovid-19 vaccine being developed there. The plant of Zydus Cadla is located in Changodar industrial area near Ahmedabad city.

The drugmaker had previously announced that Phase I trials of a potential vaccine for the Kovid-19 had been completed and Phase II trials began in August. Patel said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Saturday, he will get information about the Kovid-19 vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadla”.

An official said that the Prime Minister can reach the plant at around 9.30 am. After Modi’s Ahmedabad, he is expected to visit the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with renowned drug companies ‘AstraZeneca’ and ‘Oxford University’ to develop the Kovid-19 vaccine.