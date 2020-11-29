Corona vaccine in India: PM Modi to talk to three teams involved in developing Corona vaccine

Corona vaccine in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will talk to three teams involved in developing the vaccine of Kovid-19 through video conference on Monday. In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the three teams are from Genoa Biopharma, Biological and Dr Reddy’s. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s target on ‘Mann Ki Baat’, said- PM Modi would have been better if he talked about farmers

The PMO said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the three teams involved in developing the Kovid-19 vaccine through video conference tomorrow, 30 November 2020. The teams he will be talking to include Genova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's.

Modi had visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune on Saturday. He reviewed the development and manufacturing process of the Corona virus vaccine in these cities.

