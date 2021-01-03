Corona Vaccine in India: When will the vaccination process begin in the country, the Health Minister said – We are ready for bus vaccines …

new Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Sunday welcomed the approval of emergency use of two Kovid-19 vaccines and said that the Delhi government is ready to start vaccination as soon as the vaccine arrives. Jain told reporters here that in the first phase about three lakh health workers and about six lakh people working on the advance front will be vaccinated. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine: Zydus Cadila Approves DCGI for Phase III Trial of Potential Vaccine

He said, "The Drug Controller General of India has approved the emergency use of two vaccines. Many congratulations to scientists and researchers working day and night to make this possible. "

DCGI on Sunday approved in-country limited emergency use of the Oxford Kovid-19 vaccine 'Kovishield' produced by the Serum Institute of India and India Biotech's indigenously developed vaccine 'Kovaxin', paving the way for a wider vaccination campaign. .

On Sunday, 424 new cases of corona virus were reported in Delhi, which is the lowest in more than seven months. In one day 14 people died due to infection. Officials said that 6.26 lakh people have been infected in Delhi so far and 10,585 infected people have died.

It may be noted that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has allowed the Coronavirus vaccine, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s Corona vaccine to be restricted use in case of emergency.

As soon as the vaccine was approved by DCGI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the countrymen and scientists for allowing the emergency use of the Corona vaccine of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech by DCGI.