Corona Vaccine in India: Will the whole country get the Corona vaccine for free? Know what is the viral truth of health minister’s statement

free corona vaccine News: India is going to start the world’s largest vaccination campaign. In such a situation, many kinds of rumors are also spreading. It is being said that the entire country will be given the Corona vaccine for free. It is being claimed that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that Corona vaccine will be given free of cost to the entire country. Also Read – Nurse had sex with corona patient in hospital toilet, landed PPE kit to have a relationship, this was revealed

However, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan himself said on Saturday that people should not pay attention to any rumors about the vaccine. Vardhan told reporters after reviewing the dry run at a government hospital here, I appeal to the people not to believe any rumors. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine Side Effects: Allergic reactions after taking the first dose of Corona vaccine! Scientists gave special measures regarding the second dose

In fact, some states have already decided to get Corona vaccine for free. In such a situation, the central government has not made any kind of promise. However, the news of free corona vaccine spread across the country when Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a big announcement on Saturday that the corona vaccine will be given free of cost throughout the country. After taking stock of the Corona vaccination dry run in Delhi, Harsh Vardhan said that Corona vaccine will be installed free of cost not only in Delhi but in the whole country. Also Read – Akhilesh Yadav’s big statement, said – I do not trust the ‘BJP vaccine’, I will not get it made

However, the Health Minister gave a clarification on this by tweeting after some time. The Health Minister said that he has said that only three crore health workers and frontline workers of the country should be given free vaccine. Dr. Harsh Vardhan tweeted, “Free vaccine will be given only to those who are health workers and frontline workers. The number of such people is about three crore. It will be decided by July on how the other people will get the vaccine. ” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that in the first phase, one crore health workers and two crore frontline workers will be given free vaccine.