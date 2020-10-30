Corona vaccine is coming soon! Center told states – set up committee for smooth immunization

Corona Vaccine Latest Update: The Center has asked the states to set up a committee to look into and coordinate the workings of Kovid-19 vaccination. At the same time it has been asked to ensure that it has least impact on general health services. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath’s promise, ‘After the corona is over, every village person will get Karseva in Ayodhya’

The Center said that social media should be monitored right from the beginning so that those rumors can be controlled which can have an impact on the acceptance of the vaccine in the community. The Center has underlined that it will take about a year to deliver the Kovid-19 vaccine (Corona Vaccine in India) and to include various groups that will start with health workers.

In view of this, the Health Ministry has asked to form a committee at the state and district level which will review the vaccination preparations such as series of cold houses for keeping vaccines, operational preparedness, state-specific challenge on geographical basis etc.

In a letter to the states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan led the states task force (STF) and District Magistrate headed by State Steering Committee (SSC), Additional Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary (Health) headed by Chief Secretary. It is suggested to create District Task Force (DTF).

The appendix attached to the letter also outlines the functions of the committees, such as SAC will ensure that all concerned departments work actively and form an innovative strategy for public participation to ensure vaccination for all.

