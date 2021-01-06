Corona Vaccine Latest Update: What is needed for CoWIN App made for Vaccination

Corona Vaccine Latest Update: To curb the corona virus, the process of vaccination has started in 18 countries of the world, soon this process is going to start in India too. In India, Covishield of Serum Institute and Covaxine of Bharat Biotech have received emergency approval. For complete information about vaccination, the Central Government will soon launch the CoWIN app. With this app, you can register for the Kovid-19 vaccine for free. Also Read – Corona Vaccine in Bihar News: CM Nitish told – Who will first get Corona vaccine in Bihar

The CoWIN app will be absolutely free on Google Play Store and users can download it easily.

For this, along with the authentication of Aadhaar number, its information will be found in 12 languages, through which the confirmation of taking the vaccine will be done through SMS.

After taking a vaccine through this app, any possible side effects will be closely monitored.

The vaccination time of a person can be about 30 minutes.

This app needs to be downloaded from Google Playstore before registering on CoWIN.

After this, you have to register your name after putting all the necessary information.

Identity cards like Aadhar card, PAN card or driving license will be required for registration.

Health care and frontline workers will not have to register on the Cowin app, their data is already with the government.

SMS will be sent in 12 languages ​​to inform the health workers and people involved in vaccination.

After registering your name on this app, you will also be informed about the time and date for verification.

You can also generate unique health IDs through the CoWIN app.

After completing the online registration, please read the guidelines given on the app.

The government document app DigiLocker can also be used for QR code base certificate.

There will be a 24 × 7 helpline for this.

A QR code certificate will also be provided by applying the vaccine, which can be saved and kept.

The government was informed that many times rehearsal has been done at different levels to check the software of the Kovin app. In 700 districts, more than 90 thousand people have been informed about the use of software.

As far as the priority age group is concerned, then they will be automatically set to session in the Kovin app.

The District Magistrate will determine the date of the vaccination program.

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 285 sessions of Covin app were conducted in 125 districts of all states.

Based on the feedback received in the rehearsal, the ministry said that the vaccination program could start within 10 days of the approval of the vaccine.

Minor bugs have been found in the Kovin app, which have been resolved. All states have expressed complete confidence in running large scale vaccination programs and operating guidelines through the app.

Corona vaccination work in the country will be based on five principles.

Implementation on the basis of technology, preparation of one year or more, no compromise with existing health services, experience of elections and universal immunization programs should be taken advantage of.