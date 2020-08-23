Corona Vaccine News: Country can get Covid Vaccine ‘Covishield’ within 73 days, will get free vaccine report

Oxford Covid Vaccine News: Coronavirus is causing havoc in the country. In India, more than 30 lakh people have been infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 56 thousand people have died so far. All kinds of research is also going on in the country regarding the Corona vaccine (Covid-19 Vaccine). Scientists are preparing to launch the vaccine in the market as soon as possible one day and night. Three-three vaccines are in the test phase in the country. PM Modi had also told the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day that all preparations for the vaccine have been completed. He told that the outline of its production has also been prepared. Also Read – Cinema halls, metro, school: Learn what things can be allowed to open in Unlock-4 from September 1 …

Meanwhile, a good news related to the corona vaccine has come out. According to the reports, if everything goes well then within 73 days India will get the Corona virus vaccine (Covid Vaccine). This information has been given by an officer of 'Serum Institute of India', who is building the 'Covishield' of Astra Zeneca, Oxford University in India. Along with this, according to reports, Indians will be vaccinated for free under the government's National Immunization Program (NIP).

The news comes just a day after the third phase of the Oxford Vaccine trial launched in India. Let us know that the third phase of the vaccine is being tested by India's pharmaceutical giant 'Serum Institute' (SII).

Speaking to ‘Business Today’, a senior official of ‘Serum Institute of India’ said, ‘The government has given us a special manufacturing priority license and the process has been fast-tracked to complete the trial in 58 days. The first dose will be put today and the second dose will be held after 29 days. After 15 days, the final figures of the trial will be revealed. We are planning to commercialize Covishield by then. ‘

On the other hand, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that India’s first vaccine against novel corona virus may be available by the end of this year. Inaugurating the 10-bed temporary hospital of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ghaziabad near Delhi, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, ‘One of our COVID-19 vaccine candidates is in the third phase of clinical trial. We are confident that a vaccine will be developed by the end of this year. ‘