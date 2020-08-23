Corona Vaccine News: How long will Covid Vaccine arrive in the country? Health Minister gave this important information …

Covid-19 Vaccine Latest News: Coronavirus is causing havoc in the country. In India, more than 3 million people have been infected by the Corona virus, whereas, more than 56 thousand 600 people have died so far. All kinds of research is going on regarding the Corona vaccine (Covid-19 Vaccine). Three-three vaccines are in the test phase in the country. Now such a question arises in everyone’s mind that by when will the corona vaccine finally come? Now Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has given important information about it. Also Read – Chhattisgarh Coronavirus Update: 568 new positive cases were found in Chhattisgarh one day, the worst condition of these districts including the capital

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India’s first vaccine against novel corona virus may be available by the end of this year. Inaugurating the 10-bed temporary hospital of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ghaziabad near Delhi, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, ‘One of our COVID-19 vaccine candidates is in the third phase of clinical trial. We are confident that a vaccine will be developed by the end of this year. ‘

Apart from this, he said, ‘I am happy to say that India has the best recovery rate of 75 percent in the eighth month of the war with Corona. A total of 2.2 million patients have gone home after recovering and the other seven are going to recover very soon. He said that the ‘best’ recovery rate of Kovid-19 in India is around 75 per cent and it is improving daily, while the ‘lowest’ in the world is 1.87 per cent.

The Health Minister said, ‘We started with only one testing laboratory in Pune, but we strengthened our testing capabilities. Today there are 1,500 testing laboratories for COVID-19 in India. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, “Keeping in mind our commitment to rapid increase in Kovid-19 test per day, India has crossed an important milestone by examining more than 10 lakh samples in a day. He said that a total of 10,23,836 samples were tested on Friday and India has achieved its target of testing 10 lakh samples daily.