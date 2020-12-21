Corona Vaccine News: Trial of Covid vaccine being done in Jaipur, know the answers to important questions related to it …

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News: In the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis, research on several vaccines is going on. The first and second phase trials of Bharat Biotech’s Corona vaccine have been conducted in different cities. Now the trial of the third phase has started. There will be a vaccine trial on 10 thousand people. Trial of Corona vaccine (Covid Vaccine Trail) is going on in Maharaja Agrasen Hospital of Jaipur in Rajasthan. So far, the first dose of Corona has been given to about 300 people. Everyone has many questions about the Corona vaccine. These questions were answered by Dr. Manish Kumar Jain, Principal Investigator and Consultant Plumonologist of this research. Here are some highlights of the conversation: Also Read – Coronavirus New Strain: In view of Corona’s new strain, India halted all flights coming from Britain till 31 December

Question: The corona vaccine trial is going on in Jaipur. What is its process? Also Read – In Rajasthan, 2 crore rupees will be collected from policemen every month, the government will deduct so much money from January

answer: The corona vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech is being tested in Jaipur. In it, the drug is being tested through injection. Initially, this trial is being done on one thousand people. Till now we have vaccinated 300 people. The result is very good. Also Read – New strain of coron virus in Britain, panic worldwide, meeting in India today

Question: Vaccine is said to have side effects? Have the side effects been revealed yet?

answer: See, any vaccine can have side effects. There are two types of side effects, one is normal and the other side effect is one in which the vaccine has serious problems. Normal side effects include pain, etc. Whereas, serious side effects include red pimples, fever, dizziness, itching, pain in the extremities or hands, etc. due to the base inside the vaccine. So far, we have vaccinated 300 people, but there is no side effect seen in them.

Question: If a person has side effects, then who will be responsible for them?

answer: See, after taking both doses, we will monitor these people through the telephone for a year. No side effects have been reported yet. Nevertheless, if there is any harm due to the side effect of corona vaccine with a person, then an insurance provision of up to one crore rupees has been made in it. Arrangements for repayment of medical bills have also been made.

Question: How many days after the first dose is given and how many days after the vaccine can the person be protected from the corona virus?

answer: When a person takes the first dose of the vaccine, then the second dose is given 28 days later. It can be more or less a day. Also, one month after the second dose of the vaccine, the antibody level is formed. We believe that a person who has been vaccinated can be protected from corona for at least three to six months. Since this virus is new, in this situation it is not possible to completely estimate the time.

Question: If the corona vaccine is successful, will it be able to save people from other serious viruses as well?

answer: Right now it is quite difficult to say in this situation. It is a matter of research. Going forward, these things will also be researched.

Question: To what age have people been vaccinated so far? What should be the minimum age?

answer: So far in Jaipur, we have given corona vaccine to the people of Age Group for 70 years. Whichever female or male is below 18 years can be included in the trial. Before the trial, we check his entire medical history. In addition to patients who have been corona positive in the past, patients like sugar, hyper tension are not included in the trial.

Question: How long do you think this corona vaccine will be available in the market?

answer: See, it will be decided at the government level. Still, as far as I estimate, this vaccine may come around March. Also, some companies have also sought permission for this vaccine in emergency. If this permission is granted, then perhaps people can be put up some time soon.

Question: What would you like to appeal to the common people?

answer: I would like to appeal to the people of the society that they should become part of the maximum trial. If people come from different areas of society, there will be a good data collection and it will be very beneficial for us.