Corona Vaccine News Update: ‘No vaccine can be 100 percent effective in curbing corona’

Corona Vaccine News Update Todya 23 September 2020: The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has made a big talk amidst the ongoing war against the corona virus in the country and the world. ICMR says that no vaccine can be 100 percent effective in respiratory diseases like Korana. In such a situation, if a vaccine is found to be more than 50 percent effective, then it can be allowed to be used.

According to a report published in the Times of India newspaper, Dr. Balaram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR said that according to him, the maximum ability of a vaccine to be impacted would be seen. He further said that no vaccine is 100 percent effective in respiratory diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also said that there should be three things in the vaccine. First, it should be safe to use. That is, no other person should be disturbed by applying the vaccine. Second Immunogenicity. This means that the vaccine should have the ability to wake up the immune response when something external enters the human body. Third is Efficacy i.e. how much benefit does it have.

The WHO has also said that if a vaccine has even 50 percent potential to make an impact, it should be accepted. He said that our goal is to produce 100 percent effective vaccine but in fact its effect capacity can be anywhere between 50 and 100 percent.

Significantly, the most advanced stage in the world is a vaccine developed by Oxford University, UK. It has shown good results in initial tests conducted in England. There are three things mentioned above for a vaccine. The trial of this vaccine is also going on in India. Its results have also been found positive here.