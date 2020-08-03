Corona Vaccine News Update: Vaccine to be available soon! Government of India gave this important approval

Corona Vaccine News Update: India has moved one step further in the war against Corona. In fact, the country’s highest drug regulatory authority has approved the second and third stage of human trials of the Serum-Oxford COVID19 vaccine developed at Oxford University. Serum Institute of India (SII) will conduct this test in India. Also Read – Corona in India: Health Minister said- Death rate from Kovid-19 in India is 2.18 percent, now only 0.28% people on ventilator

Government officials said that this approval was given to SII by Drug Controller General of Drugs, Dr. VG Somani late on Sunday night. Earlier, he had a detailed discussion on the recommendations of the subject expert committee (SEC) of Kovid-19.

"The company has to submit the safety related data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) which has been evaluated by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) before the Phase III clinical trial," a senior official said. "

He informed, “According to the outline of this research, every person involved in the research will be given two doses at the difference of four weeks (ie the second dose will be given on the 29th day of the first dose). After this, security and immunity will be assessed at fixed intervals. “

Officials said the expert panel of CDSCO approved the second and third phase of ‘Covishield’ on healthy adults in India after deliberating deeply on the data from the first and second phase tests.

The second and third phase trials of this vaccine developed by Oxford are currently underway in the UK. Phase III trials are underway in Brazil and Phase I and Phase II trials are underway in South Africa.

After considering the application of SII for the second and third phase of testing, the SEC on July 28 sought some more information in this regard and asked to amend the protocol. SII submitted the revised proposal on Wednesday.

The panel has also suggested that sites for clinical trials be selected from across the country.

(Input agency)