Corona Vaccine: PFizer is making a special version of Corona vaccine for India, know what is different from other vaccines

new Delhi: US drugmaker Pfizer recently called for the emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine in India, requiring its vaccine dose to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius. The company has revealed that it is working on a new formulation that will not need to be stored at extreme temperatures and can be stored in simple refrigeration. Also Read – School Reopening News: When will schools from 5th to 8th grade open? Know the answer of the school education minister of this state …

The vaccine based on Pfizer’s mRNA technology has a efficacy of more than 90 percent with double doses and 67 percent with one dose. But for this, minus 70 degree Celsius is required and cold storage facilities in India do not have such low temperature. Also Read – Corona: The number of patients being treated for the third consecutive day in the country is less than 4 lakhs, the cure rate is 94.66 percent

Clarifying the issue, Pfizer CEO Albert Borla said at a press conference organized by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufactures and Associations, “We are working on a new formulation that does not need to be stored at minus 70-degrees And it can be kept in simple refrigeration. ” Also Read – Beware of getting corona virus free! Antibody level drops rapidly

However, he emphasized that the company is still confident of its ability to deliver products at minus 70 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, he has prepared a detailed logistic plan for vaccine storage, temperature monitoring and transport of the vaccine. The multinational biopharmaceutical company sought approval for the emergency use of its vaccine in India on 6 December after being approved in the UK and Bahrain.

On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said that 8 Kovid-19 vaccine candidates are in different stages of clinical trials, which may be ready for authorization soon. In addition to Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have recently called for emergency use of their vaccine.