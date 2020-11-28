Corona Vaccine: PM Modi to visit 3 Kovid Vaccine Centers in the country today, may make big announcement regarding vaccine

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ahmedabad (Ahmedabad), Hyderabad (Hyderabad) and Pune (Pune) on Saturday and review the work related to the Covid-19 vaccine being developed there. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) gave this information. The PMO tweeted, “Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit three cities to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process.” He will visit Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India (serum institute) in Pune. ” Also Read – Cyclone Prevention: PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami, declaration of compensation

The PMO said that Prime Minister Modi will visit these centers and he will discuss with the scientists and get information regarding preparing the roadmap for preparations, challenges and efforts for immunization of its citizens.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that Modi will first visit the flagship drug company 'Zydus Cadila' plant located near Ahmedabad and get information about the Kovid-19 vaccine being developed there.

The plant of Zydus Cadila is located in Changodar Industrial Area near Ahmedabad city. The drugmaker had previously announced that Phase I trials of a potential vaccine for the Kovid-19 had been completed and Phase II trials began in August.

An official said that the Prime Minister will reach the plant at around 9.30 am. He told that after this the Prime Minister will go to Hyderabad where he will visit the center of Bharat Biotech, a company developing Kovid-19 vaccine.

Modi will reach Hakimpet Air Force Base, about 50 km from Hyderabad, from where he will reach Bharat Biotech Center in Gnome Valley at around 1.30pm. The third phase trial of Kovid-19 vaccine being developed by ‘Bharat Biotech’ is going on. After about an hour’s visit here, the Prime Minister will leave for Pune.

A senior official said that Modi would then visit the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with the well-known pharmaceutical company ‘AstraZeneca’ and ‘Oxford University’ to develop the Kovid-19 vaccine. He told that the Prime Minister will reach SII around 4:30 pm. The official said that the Prime Minister will leave for Delhi in the evening.