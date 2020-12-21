Corona Vaccine ‘Ramban’ is not a vaccine, you should know these important things related to the vaccine …

Corona Vaccine Facts: People’s curiosity about vaccine to avoid the corona virus is increasing greatly. Vaccination of corona has started in many countries and vaccination is being started in India also from January. But there are many types of questions in the minds of people about the vaccine – which vaccine will be safe, it will not have any side effects, after vaccination, we will be safe… Also Read – CoronaVirus Vaccine Guidelines: If you want to take corona vaccine, then you will have to do this work, 12 kinds of papers, know

The vaccine protects you, does not guarantee the safety of your loved ones

The only answer to these questions is that the corona vaccine protects you from infection, but if you are negligent, you can become a carrier of spreading the infection to others. This is to say that George Washington University epidemiologist Prof. Lena Wayne He said that people have to understand that the corona vaccine will save you, but does not guarantee the safety of your loved ones. Because if people do not follow rescue methods after getting vaccinated, then they can become a threat to their own.

Wear a mask after being vaccinated, follow physical distance

He said that we do not yet know whether this vaccine can cause untreated corona infection in our body? It has not been studied yet, but it is likely that the person vaccinated may be the carrier of asymptomatic corona infection. There may be a virus in the person’s nasal passages, which can reach other people when he speaks, breathes, sneezes, so it is important to wear all masks and follow physical distance even after getting vaccinated.

Vigilance is necessary till the birth of herd immunity

In the context of the United States, Leena said that 70 percent of Americans should be vaccinated to produce herd immunity or herd immunity against infection. Right now the vaccine is available in limited quantity, so this goal can be achieved only by summer next year, so it is important that those who are getting the vaccine should follow the methods of prevention like others.

100% guarantee of vaccine safety

Leena said that we also have to keep in mind that the vaccine is effective but it has not been proved to be 100 percent effective. That is, there is a possibility that even the vaccine can spread the infection or become infected.

Dr. Eastern Parikh of the non-profit organization Allergy and Asthma Network, which conducts an independent investigation of Pfizer’s vaccine manufacturing process, says that the manufacture of these vaccines has more emphasis on prevention than the spread of infection. Scientists had very little time to make vaccines, in which they did not work deeply on all three sides i.e., prevention of infection, transmission and spread. Therefore, there is a possibility that people become carriers of infection even after getting vaccinated.