Corona vaccine started trial on humans in India, you can also register for trial, AIIMS stated rules

new Delhi: Corona virus has caused havoc in the country. Meanwhile AIIMS, Delhi is on the verge of success. Human trials by AIIMS Delhi on corona vaccine have started testing on humans. The vaccine trial has started on humans from today. Along with AIIMS, these trials are being conducted at 12 centers of the country. The name of this vaccine is Covaxin.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS, Delhi, told that this trial is being done on 100 healthy people. Those who will be tried, their age will be between 18 and 55 years. The vaccine will be given in the form of an injection. Along with this, he appealed that he would need more people for the trial. For this, people should come forward and register. Dr. Guleria said that healthy people between 18 and 55 years will register, it will be necessary to test their corona and liver.

According to Dr. Guleria, the trial will be twice, ie the person on whom the trial will take place. He will be given two doses. After one dose, the second dose will be given after two weeks. Let us know that two trials of Corona vaccine are going on in India. The human trial which has just started is being prepared by Biotech International Limited. Along with this, Zydus Cadila is also working on the Corona vaccine in the country. The work of these people is remarkable. While half a dozen Indian companies are engaged in this work.