Corona vaccine to be available soon, Bharat Biotech to test Phase III on 26,000 volunteers

Corona vaccine in India latest updates: India biotech company on Friday said that the interim analysis of the first and second phase trials of its vaccine 'Kovona' (Corona vaccine) of Kovid-19 has been successfully completed and now the third on 26 thousand volunteers Phase testing is being started.

The vaccine manufacturer said in a statement, "After successfully completing the interim analysis of the first and second phase clinical trials of the vaccine 'Kovaxin', Bharat Biotech is required to conduct the third phase test on 26,000 volunteers at more than 25 centers across India. Approval has been received from the Controller General of Medicine.

Bharat Biotech is developing Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Viruses. Sources said that the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer had sought permission from the Drug Controller General of India on October 2 to begin the third phase of vaccine testing.

In July, the Drug Controller General gave permission to Bharat Biotech to start first and second stage clinical trials of the vaccine.

